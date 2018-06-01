Trailer released for Sleaford filmmakers’ Second World War tale

Sleaford filmmakers Tin Hat Productions have released a trailer for their first feature film, Lancaster Skies.

The two-and-a-half-minute teaser follows four years of production on the Second World War tale by the small team at Tin Hat Productions, as detailed in our report here.

It showcases not just the scenes shot on set, but on location at East Kirkby’s Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, as well as the special effects which give rise to the currently impossible sight of three Lancaster Bombers in flight together.