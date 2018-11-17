Tree festival returns to church

The Christmas Tree Festival at Sleaford Methodist Church is returning again this year - promising to offer up some ‘stunning’ displays.

The event takes place on the weekend of December 1-2, with an anticipated 80 decorated trees on display, from 10am-4pm on the Saturday and from 11am- 5pm on the Sunday.

Organisers say there will be an assortment of themed trees, ‘some humorous, some displaying the wares of the local businesses and some just beautiful’. The church will be blacked out as in previous years and with trees in every available space, creating a ‘stunning effect’.

A donation from the proceeds will go to LIVES. Entry is £2.50 for adults, accompanying children go free.