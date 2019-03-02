Visitors enjoy a pizza the action at mill

Cogglesford Watermill in Sleaford celebrated Real Bread Week with a tasty event.

The bread making weekend was seen as a great success with over 400 visitors through the mill’s doors.

Dawn, one of the watermill volunteers, made pizzas using an oven which has not been used on site before for visitors.

Baker and food demonstrator Linda Hewitt was offering visitors the chance to make dough using the site’s very own stoneground flour on Sunday.

Re-enactors were also a huge hit with visitors so the team are now planning a Tudor event for next year as well.

Arthur Flannery, 6, is pictured trying some pizza he made with heritage assistant Doren Oakley.