WATCH VIDEO of rehearsals at Sleaford school as it makes debut at countywide dance contest and comes a fantastic second place!

Kesteven and Sleaford High School was one of six schools from the county taking part in a heat of a national dance competition.

Emotional - Kesteven and Sleaford High School students on stage at the Rock Challenge event in Grantham on Monday.

The 80-strong cast and crew of pupils fromall year groups, travelled to the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham on Monday to perform in Rock Challenge - and came an amazing second place in their debut year.

The children, who auditioned for their roles, have worked on the choreography, designed and sourced props, costumes and set and were awarded nine prizes for various aspects of the production.

They joined primary and secondary schools hoping to be placed top in the junior and senior categories however they did not make it through to the Northern regional final in Grimsby in June (that will be winners Lincoln Priory Academy LSST). Winners of that go on to the national final.

The Sleaford students have been busy in rehearsals for the last few months, led by Head of Drama, Tracy O’Leary

The cast of Kesteven and Sleaford High School's Rock Challenge dance piece about the plight of refugees.

Originating in Australia in 1988, Rock Challenge events have been staged around the world, helping young people enjoy school and live positive healthy lifestyles.

The local schools spent the day rehearsing before performing to a live audience and judging panel, marked for production, design and performance.

Miss O’Leary, who has worked on the challenge at other schools, said the dance lasted eight minutes and was inspired by a book by Shaun Tann. It tells the emotive story of a refugee enduring hardships to find safety on UK shores.