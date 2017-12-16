“We’ll definitely do it again next year” - Heckington Mill celebrates Edwardian Christmas

Celebrating the first Christmas since the completion and opening of Heckington Windmill’s regenerated visitor facilities, volunteers held an Edwardian style weekend.

The restored Miller’s House was decorated with an Edwardian theme, with a real fire in the miller’s parlour and volunteers dressed up.

Edwardian Christmas at Heckington Mill. Martin and Michelle Andrews with Edwardian Sweets. EMN-171112-095635001

There were roast chestnuts and mulled wine, traditional games and sweets, as well as carols, spinning and weaving.

Mill manager Jim Bailey said it went well for a first attempt since the refurbishment of the house. Some outdoor activities were amended due to the weather.

He said: “We got more people on the Sunday than we expected, with a lot of locals walking down and Father Christmas proved very popular. We will definitely do it again next year.”

Edwardian Christmas at Heckington Mill. L-R Sylvia Doughty and Glenda Williams. EMN-171112-095527001