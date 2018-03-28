William returns to conquer the castle at Lincoln

In celebration of the 950th anniversary of Lincoln Castle, William the Conqueror will be making his triumphal return to the city over the Easter weekend.

On Saturday March 31 and Sunday April 1, the castle will be hosting ‘The Conqueror’s Castle’, where visitors can meet the King on his royal progress to inspect his castle and take part in an audience with the man himself, asking any burning questions about his time in power.

Lincoln Castle was begun under instruction from William the Conqueror, who after his victory at Hastings on 1066, set about imposing his rule across the country. In 1068 the first castle was established and it wasn’t long before King William visited Lincoln. The castle and cathedral are both monuments to William’s rule.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to meet King William, find out about his very eventful life and how he spent some of that time in Lincoln.

“The King will be accompanied by his soldiers, men at arms and a pair of mounted knights.

“These same soldiers will show their military prowess each day, with tournaments of combat before the King himself. “See the soldiers battle with swords and shields and witness the mounted skill at arms between the two knights. And just in case the combat becomes too overheated, the surgeon will be on hand to tend any ill or wounded.”

Performers include a full supporting cast of soldiers, civilians and musicians to entertain the King and visitors with pastimes and merriment and also provide a display of military skills.

The event runs from 11am to 4.30pm each day (the castle attractions are open from 10am to 5pm).

Between Friday March 29 to Sunday April 15, younger visitors to the castle are invited to take part in the Conqueror’s Castle Easter Quest, seeking out clues to building a castle, with chocolate rewards for all.

This event runs from 10.30am to 4.45pm.

The Castle Day Ticket and Castle and Cathedral Joint Ticket* are valid for this event. *Sunday Excluded

The Lincoln Castle Annual Pass gives you free admission to this event

For further details, visit www.lincolncastle.com