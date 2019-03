Owners of a garden near Sleaford are to open it to the public next month as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

Aswarby Park will open on Sunday, April 7, from 1pm to 5pm.

The formal and woodland garden is set in a parkland of 20 acres.

Highlights include a large display of daffodils and climbing roses in season.

Admission is £4.50 for adults, free for children.

For details, call Mr and Mrs Payne on 01529 455222.