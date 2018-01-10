Award winning folk duo Seth Lakeman and Kathryn Roberts performing in Sleaford area

An award winning folk duo will be entertaining audiences at a village hall near Sleaford.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman will be at Harmston Memorial Hall, in School Lane, on Friday, January 19, at 7.45pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

The husband and wife were voted Best Duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2016, after winning the same award in 2013.

2017 saw the pair release their new eight-track EP, Saved For A Rainy Day, followed by a tour.

A spokesman said: “The couple’s intimacy and strength of passion on stage have won them many fans and an enviable reputation, whose greatly varied original songs cover such subjects as wicked mermaids, Norwegian legends and a lonely whale.”

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults and £7.50 for under 16s, are available from The Thorold Arms, Harmston, on 01522 722462, from Jo on 01522 722919 or Keith on 07814 019521.

There will be a bar from 7pm.