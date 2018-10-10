Belton House hosting local producers at annual Autumn Fayre

Step into autumn this Saturday and Sunday, as Belton House, near Sleaford, celebrates its annual Autumn Fayre.

There will be a diverse selection of locally sourced art, craft, food and drinks on offer, providing the perfect opportunity to find unusual gifts and treats for friends and family that cannot be found on the high street.

The two-day fayre offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in all things autumnal, from learning the historic skills involved in traditional spinning and weaving, and having-a-go at bulb planting, to exploring autumn in Belton’s 1,300 acres of historic deer park during the rutting season.

Visitors will have the chance to browse a selection of handmade arts, crafts and foods that celebrate the best of regional produce this Saturday and Sunday. There will be eye-catching displays of handmade jewellery and glassware, leather goods, home décor and more. Tasty treats include preserves, cheeses, pies and drinks, with plenty to satisfy the sweet tooth too. The fayre promises a treat to be found by all.

Seasonal activities will be on offer over the weekend, as well as a chance to explore behind the scenes of Belton’s stables conservation project.

Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust will be hosting their annual dog walk at 11am on both days, and there will also be plenty to keep children entertained with seasonal ‘#50things’ activities, the I Am A Seed outdoor nature poetry exhibition, crafts in the Discovery Centre and the National Trust’s largest outdoor adventure playground.

The fayre takes place from 9.30am – 5.30pm each day. Grounds admission applies. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house for more information.