Bonfire Night 2018: fireworks displays and events in Sleaford

There are lots of chances to celebrate Bonfire Night in the Sleaford area this weekend.

Sleaford Rugby Club will hold their event on Saturday, November 3.

Gates open at The David Williams Pavilion, on Ruskington Road, at 4.30pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 5pm, and there will be fireworks from 7pm.

Other attractions will include food stalls, a beer marquee, live music and fairground rides.

Admission is priced at £5 for adults, £3 for children and £10 for a family of four.

On the same evening Woodland Waters Holiday Park, in Ancaster, will host a bonfire and fireworks display.

Gates open at 5pm and the bonfire is due to be lit at 6.30pm, with fireworks at 7pm.

Food and drink will be available on the night.

Admission is priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children.

On Sunday, November 4, Sleaford Cricket Club and Sleaford Sports Association will hold an event at Eslaforde Park, home of Sleaford Town Football Club.

Gates open at 4.30pm and the main event will kick off at 6.15pm.

There will be fairground rides, a barbecue and refreshments, as well as a bar serving drinks before and after the fireworks.

There is free parking and free shuttle buses will be running from and to the Market Place and Boston Road car parks.

Admission is priced at £4 for adults, £3 for children and £10 for a family of four.