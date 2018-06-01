Charity concert will feature Cranwell Military Wives Choir

Funds will be raised for good causes when Cranwell Military Wives Choir play at a charity concert this week.

The Up Up and Away Gala Charity concert will take place tonight (Friday, June 1) at Palace Theatre Newark, in Appleton Gate.

Cranwell Military Wives will be joining forces with other choirs in aid of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.

The choir, which formed in 2012, belongs to the Military Wives Choir Foundation.

They will be performing alongside the award-winning De Montford University Gospel Choir, the Newark Rock Choir and the Belvior Wassailers.

Sam Wildridge, who has been a choir member for two years, said: “We are so excited to be a part of this event.

“We have a special finale which we are rehearsing which will include a joint number with all four choirs, it sounds fantastic!”

A spokesman added: “It is set to be an engaging and exciting evening.”

Music starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from www.palacenewarktickets.com