Choral society and military wives choir

Members of a choral society and a military wives choir are set to join forces for a concert in Sleaford.

The Sleaford Choral Summer Concert will take place at St Denys’ Church, this Saturday, June 16.

Sleaford Choral Society will be joined by Cranwell Military Wives Choir for an evening of music.

The programme will feature favourite songs from stage and screen, including numbers from Guys & Dolls, Starlight Express, The King and I, The Wizard of Oz, Sister Act, Les Miserables, Cats, and many more.

Rowland Lee is conductor for the concert, and David Shepherd will be the accompanist.

Music is from 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available on the door.

Cranwell Military Wives Choir return to St Denys’ Church for their summer concert on Saturday, July 17, with music from 7.30pm.

Rowland Lee will conduct the choir with Rev Gavin Cooper accompanying.

They will also be joined by guest soloists from the RAF College Band at Cranwell.

Tickets, priced at £10, available from 0333 666 33 66.