Concert to mark double military milestone

A concert by the Military Wives Choir Digby is to be held near Sleaford to mark two milestones this year – first, 100 years of the RAF, and second, the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The performance will take place at St Oswald’s Church on Friday, September 21, from 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 each and can be purchased from the bar at Blankney Golf Club, in Lincoln Road.

The admission price includes the performance and interval refreshments, as well as supporting St Oswald’s Church Blankney and Military Wives Club Digby.

For further information or to buy tickets, call Erica Spurrier on 07894 443795.

Picture: supplied