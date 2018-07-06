Dance the night away to a little soul in Oasby

An evening of soul music and dancing is set to take place in a village near Sleaford this weekend.

Music fans can kickstart the summer at Foxdale, in Mill Lane, Oasby, this Saturday, July 7.

The one-man act, The Soul Man, started out in 2003 and has been performing popular soul and Motown hits ever since.

Audiences can expect renditions of Barry White, Luther Vandross, The Jacksons and many more.

After an evening of singing and dancing, a hog roast will be on offer to hungry guests, with a vegetarian option also available.

There will also be a licensed bar selling wines, beers and soft drinks.

A spokesman said: “The Soul Man just gets everyone up dancing.

“This will be a great chance to socialise and have a jolly good time.”

Advance tickets, priced at £15 for adults and £5 for under 16s, are available from Norman on 07879 447427 or Tracy on 01476 455656.

Proceeds from the summer event will go to FEAL and St Michael and All Angels Church, in Heydour.