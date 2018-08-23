Day of family fun at Cranwell museum

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, in North Rauceby, will be flying high with fun activities this weekend.

It will open to the public for a day of free family fun on Sunday, August 26, from 11am to 4pm.

There will be a chance to explore vintage fire engines or get creative with face painting or kite making.

Youngsters can also get a feel for the skies by having a go on a flight simulator.

Whilst you’re there, why not stop by their current exhibition Gallantry in the Air - an exhibition commemorating the centenary of the RAF.

Visitors can discover some of the stories of gallantry involving RAF aircrew in the Second World War.

Heritage assistant, Angela Riley, said: “This exhibition has been the most challenging to date in many ways, not least the subject matter.

“To try to pick a limited number of men to cover in depth from the many, who did enormously brave acts has been difficult, but I hope our selection shows just how utterly brave and in some cases selfless the men of the air are.”

The exhibition ends on September 30. For more, call the museum on 01529 488490.