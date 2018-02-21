Dough to go at town visitor attraction

Visitors to a Sleaford attraction can perfect the art of bread making this weekend.

Cogglesford Watermill, in East Road, will be celebrating Real Bread Week on Sunday, February 25.

Expert bread maker and food demonstrator Linda Hewett will help visitors get stuck in and make their own bread dough.

Using Cogglesford Watermill’s own stoneground flour, visitors will be able to mix and knead their own mixture before it develops into a smooth bouncy dough ready to take home and bake to enjoy with family and friends.

M H Preserves will also be on hand to offer delicious homemade jams, jellies and chutneys - the perfect accompaniment to home baked bread.

This is a drop-in event, and visitors are welcome from 11am to 3pm. It is free admission.

Real Bread Week is the annual celebration of supporting your local, independent Real Bread bakery and baking your own.

Launched by the Real Bread Campaign in 2009, this is the annual, international celebration of real bread and people who make it.