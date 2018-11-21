Enjoy an entertaining evening of music in Aisby

A fast moving and funny show is coming to a village near Sleaford this weekend.

Men In General will appear at Heydour Parish Hall, in Aisby, on Saturday, November 24, at 7.30pm.

The band is made up of four male singers who mix comedy, advice and fashion with music.

Men In General features members of The Singing Sous’Chefs (UK), The Spooky Men’s Chorale (Australia), A Fistful of Spookies (UK), Mumbo Jumbo plus a Bargain Hunt expert and a Geography graduate.

They perform hits by the likes of Billy Joel, Meghan Trainor, Marvin Gaye and The Beach Boys.

A spokesman for Men In General said: “We hugely look forward to visiting Heydour’s new Village Hall and hopefully adding a song to their time capsule.”

Tickets, priced at £11 for adults, £8 for seniors and members, and £5 for under 16s, from norman.hatcliff@btinternet.com or 07879 447427.

Doors open at 7pm and there will be a cash bar available.