Enjoy beautiful sounds of choir

An all-female musical group is set to wow audiences with a performance in Billingborough next weekend.

Seraphim will perform at St Andrew’s Church on Saturday, July 21, at 7.30pm.

The concert will include both acapella and accompanied songs, including music by Fauré and Tavener, as well as traditional songs and pieces by Chilcott and Whitacre.

Karen Smith will accompany the group on piano, and they will be led by Vetta Wise.

Seraphim are made up of Claire Bailey, Maggie Ludlow, Judie Shore, Shirley Smith, Jo Westaway, Anna Winton Mills and Elizabeth Willmot.

They have already enjoyed performances in the UK and overseas, and are making a debut trip to Lincolnshire on their tour.

Formed at the end of 2014, Seraphim attract standing ovations and wow audiences wherever they perform.

Seraphim are used to performing in large churches in Norfolk and Suffolk, but also enjoy bringing their music to smaller churches such as those in Lincolnshire.

Tickets, priced at £10 including post-concert refreshments, are available from 01529 240870, 01529 241583, at the local post office or on the door.

For more, search for Seraphim Voices on Facebook or visit www.seraphimvoices.uk