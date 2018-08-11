Enjoy free events and workshops to celebrate 25 years of Heritage Open Day’s

A free programme of workshops will be running in Sleaford throughout August and September to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lincolnshire’s Heritage Open Days.

A woodcarving workshop will take place next month ahead of the Heritage Open Day's Festival. EMN-180108-162658001

In the lead up to the Heritage Open Day, artsNK have organised a series of free craft workshops and events.

Heckington-based artist Mark Steadman is currently working on a series of artworks inspired by Cogglesford Watermill, which will be displayed at the East Road venue once finished.

Workshops will explore the links between Cogglesford Watermill’s incredible history as a busy hub of industry and the visitor attraction it has become today.

There will be printmaking with William Lindley, ceramics with Kate McBride, kiln-fired glass with Liz Pearson and wood carving with Peter Wood.

Workshops will take place at The National Centre for Craft and Design, in Navigation Wharf, and Coggleford Mill, in East Road.

Work created in the sessions will be used by Mark Steadman for inspiration for his own artworks and some will also be exhibited at Cogglesford Mill during the open days.

Workshops:

• Ceramic workshops with Kate McBride

Workshops will be held on Tuesday August 14 from 10am – 3pm and Thursday, August 23, from 10am to 1pm at the NCCD - participants must be able to attend both sessions.

Join ceramicist Kate McBride to make ceramic pomanders in these workshops inspired by Cogglesford Mill.

Ceramics will be created on August 14, and glazed on August 23.

Book your place by phoning 01529 410595 or email artsNK@lincsinspire.com

• Drawing and painting workshop with William Lindley

Workshops will be held on Wednesday, August 15 from 1pm to 3pm at Cogglesford Watermill, and on Thursday, August 16 from 10am to 3.30pm at the NCCD - participants must be able to attend both sessions.

Join artist William Lindley for these two sessions, starting with a drawing workshop on site at Cogglesford Mill, after which you will transfer your drawings onto copper plates and discover the printmaking process of etching.

Book your place by phoning 01529 410595 or email artsNK@lincsinspire.com

• Glass workshop with Liz Pearson

Workshop will be held on Friday, August 24, from 10am to 4pm at the NCCD.

In this kiln fired glass workshop you will learn how to make moulds and design your own glass panels inspired by the architecture and collections of Cogglesford Mill.

Book your place by phoning 01529 410595 or email artsNK@lincsinspire.com

• Woodcarving at the mill with Peter Tree

Woodcarving will take place on Friday, September 7, from 10am to 3pm at Cogglesford Watermill.

Local woodcarver Peter Tree will show you how to create simple woodcarvings inspired by Cogglesford Mill and the river Slea at this drop-in workshop.

Drop-in, over 12’s only, children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times.

• To find out more and book sessions, visit www.artsnk.org