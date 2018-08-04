Enjoy holiday events at NCCD

With the summer holidays in full swing, the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) have a packed schedule of events.

Every Tuesday, there will be free drop-in sessions from 10am to 12pm for pre-school children and their carers.

They can take part in activites inspired by current exhibitions at the Navigation Wharf venue.

Drop in sessions will also be held daily from 10am to 5pm in the NCCD Activity Zone.

There will be free family fun sessions and weekly design challenges inspired by NEON: In the studio - such as making artwork for Sleaford.

Family workshops will take place every Tuesday until August 28 inspired by NEON.

On Tuesday, August 7, explore how energy flows around a space by using tubing to transform a Wendy house, creating a collaborative artwork.

On Tuesday, August 14, When The Wind Blows will see visitors design outdoor artwork that is responsive to wind, and on Tuesday, August 21, there will be the chance to make seed bombs.

On Tuesday, August 28, the skin workshop will see visitors explore material by knotting, weaving and wrapping to create a surface.

Visit www.nccd.org.uk to find out more.