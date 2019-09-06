A community choir from Sleaford is holding a fundraising concert this Friday to raise funds to buy new sound equipment.

The Sleaford area’s Take Note Choir is holding a fundraising concert this weekend to buy sound equipment.

The Helpringham-based Take Note Choir is led by singing and drumming tutor Chelsea Bamford and will be holding the concert at the New Life Conference Centre in Mareham Lane, Sleaford on Friday September 6 at 7.30pm.

Admission is free for the evening of music, refreshments and a raffle.

The choir made a surprise performance to great reviews at Sleaford Christmas Market and have performed at local charity events and the Choirs Galore show during Sleaford Live festival.

Sue Dean from the choir explained they are trying to raise some money for new sound equipment to continue their progress.

She said: “We need to raise at least £400 to get going, instead of relying on borrowed equipment. We will buy some pieces and then add to it as we go along.”

As well as the choir performing twice during the evening, there will be a barbershop quartet kicking off proceedings and spots by children who have been tutored by Chelsea.

“It will be a good night,” said Sue.