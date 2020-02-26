Acclaimed duo on stage in Lincoln

An award-winning duo brings live music to Lincoln next week.

Twice winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards for best duo, Sean Lakeman and Kathryn Roberts will be in concert at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre, University of Lincoln, on Saturday, March 7.

Articulate raconteurs, skilled musicians and innovative composers, they share stories through traditional songs and original material which reels from the bitter to the sweet, the wry to the sad, the political to the passive.

This Dartmoor-based duo have fine-tuned their art into something original, captivating and totally engaging.

An acclaimed singer, Kathryn is lauded by peers and music fans alike.

As a guitarist, producer and co-songwriter, Sean is held in the highest regard.

Together, their live performance brings a feeling of inclusivity and informality whilst showcasing a variety of music.

The duo has been recognised nationally for their talents, winning the prestigious ‘Best Duo’ prize at the 2013 and 2016 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

2020 marks 25 years of making music together for this popular wife and husband duo, and to celebrate and acknowledge this milestone, the couple will revisit and reinterpret songs which span their career.

From the early days of folk ‘supergroup Equation ‘ through to their current release ‘Personae ‘ with a nod or two along the way to their extra-curricular musical adventures, the evening promises a whistle-stop tour through their artistic journey to date.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from 01522 837600 or online from www.lpac.co.uk