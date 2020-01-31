Aviation history on show at Lincoln museum

The Victoria Cross awarded to one of the nation’s great military heroes, Wing Commander Guy Gibson of ‘Dambuster’ fame, will be the centrepiece of an exhibition exploring Lincolnshire’s aviation gallantry over the past 100 years.

This is a unique opportunity to see the medal, along with other rare artefacts, in the new exhibition at The Collection Museum in Lincoln entitled Bastion in the Air: A Century of Valour.

The exhibition will tell the story of bravery in the air and on the ground through three major periods in Lincolnshire’s military history – World War One, World War Two and The Cold War.

Stories include the heroism of aircrew and ground personnel who risked their lives to support their comrades, bomb disposal officers defusing devices on their own, the impact of animals such as explosives detection dogs and homing pigeons and modern day stories of bravery in Afghanistan.

Previously unseen memorabilia will also be on show from the famous fighter ace Douglas Bader.

There are rarely told stories from the Cold War too, through the eyes of Vulcan bomber crews as they patrolled the skies of northern Europe .

The exhibition opened on January 25, and runs until Sunday, March 15.

Admissions is £5 for adults (including one free return to the exhibition), £3.50 for over 65, students and military with ID.

Entry is free for under 16s.

To find out more, visit www.thecollectionmuseum.com