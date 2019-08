Iconic pieces of footwear and clothing by designer Vivienne Westwood feature in a new exhibition at Lincoln Castle.

Bondage to Liberation: Anarchic Collections combines the work of Westwood, from the private collection of Lee Price, and ‘The Sex Pistols Mural’ by radical artist and activist Jamie Reid.

The exhibition, in partnership with The Civic, Barnsley, runs until November 16.

To find out more, visit www.lincolncastle.com or call 01522 554559.