Book tells history of RAF college

The launch of a new book on the history of RAF College Cranwell is to take place ahead of the college’s centenary celebrations.

North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) is to host the launch of the book, ‘We Seek the Highest’ - at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre, North Rauceby, on Thursday, October 31, from 3.30pm.

Author Roger Annett and several of the book’s contributors will be attending.

Guests will be able to buy the book during the event and have it personally signed by the author himself . Mr Annett is giving all net profits to the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The book gives an insight into the history of the college. Plans for the world’s first air academy for officers were approved in 1919 by then Secretary of State for War and Air, Winston Churchill, and the college opened to its first 52 air cadets in February 1920.

Mr Annett added: “The entire text is written from the point-of-view of the officer cadets themselves, with accounts from those who were first to fly jets and those who were the first to take degree-level qualifications at the college.”