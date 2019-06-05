Brant Broughton venue to host free play about two girls with different backgrounds but the same love of Steps and Abba

A powerful and poignant play is to be performed by the Lacemarket Theatre at Brant Broughton’s Quaker Meeting House next week.

Hannah and Hanna by John Retallack won the Herald Angel at the 2001 Edinburgh Festival.

The play is about prejudices, differences, conflict, shared moments, and belting out the songs of Steps and Abba.

Two girls from different backgrounds have different problems, but the same soundtrack.

Hannah is a teenager. She loves her family, her boyfriend Bullfrog, and getting lost in the world of karaoke. If only she did not hate Margate - especially the influx of Kosovo War refugees that have flooded her hometown.

Hanna is a Kosovan refugee. She loves Margate. She also loves music and dancing. If only the inhabitants of her new town were more welcoming.

It is free admission to the play appearing from 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 11.

There are limited places, so book early to avoid disappointment.

Visit: www.brantbroughtonquakers.co.uk

Or call 01400 273541 or 07773 340496