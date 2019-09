Artistic residents at a Sleaford care home are creating their own exhibition of masterpieces.

Ashdene Care Home on Eastgate has been joining in National Arts in Care Homes Day and a number of older residents have been making their own artwork for display in the home.

With some of the artwork displayed at Ashdene care home, Les Stancer and Joyce O'Neil. EMN-190923-232850001

Activities co-ordinator Karen Hickman said they are trying to promote all the arts including singing, dancing and musical activities as well, getting people to participate and produce their own work.