Carnival resurrected to revive community

A group of mums are resurrecting a village carnival for the first time in 39 years.

The Cliff Carnival, in Navenby on Saturday will continue the tradition of a parade through the village, which has not been seen since 1980.

The event has now been brought back by parents from Cliff villages with activities to include forest schooling, drama, gymnastics, a climbing wall, a brass band, yoga, morris dancers, circus skills and inflatables.

Carnival committee chairman Katie Gordon said: “We decided to bring back the fete - to give everyone a reason to get together and have some fun.

“We wanted to hark back to the days we remember as children so resurrecting a local parade from 1980 was a great idea.”

The mum-of-two added: “We want our children to understand just how important community spirit is.

“And thanks to all the generosity of businesses and the sponsors involved we’re on the verge of making this fantastic event a reality.”

Mum Hannah McFaul said: “The parade will fill the streets of Navenby with colour, music and dancing – there’ll be a real buzz.”

They hope to see supporters lining the street as schools and clubs have been working hard on costumes and props. Navenby Cadets will lead the ‘How Does Your Garden Grow’ themed march from Navenby Methodist Church at 11am along the village high street.

The parade will end at the fete, which will begin from noon at The Venue, in Navenby,

Participants will include Navenby Juniors FC, Energize Navenby youth group, Harmston Young Farmers and The Dutch Pancake company, which is based in Navenby.

The event has been jointly organised with Welbourn and Coleby primary schools and Sir William Roberston Secondary Academy.

Local pre-schools, Wonderbugs at Welbourn and First Timers at Wellingore are also involved in the fete, sponsored by Fine and Country estate agents.

A rolling road block will be in place along the route of the carnival procession on the A607 between 11am and 12.30pm with traffic directed by marshals.