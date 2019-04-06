Celebrate the art of legendary illustrator Quentin Blake in new exhibition coming to Sleaford gallery

An exhibition celebrating Quentin Blake’s 50-year partnership with author John Yeoman opens at The National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford, this spring.

Quentin Blake & John Yeoman: 50 Years of Children’s Books will be on display at the NCCD from Saturday, May 4, to Sunday, July 7.

Quentin Blake & John Yeoman: 50 Years of Children’s Books is a touring exhibition from House of Illustration, curated by Quentin Blake, and promises to delight visitors of all ages.

John Yeoman and Quentin Blake have created more books together than Blake has with any other author, including Roald Dahl.

The exhibition includes Blake’s very first illustrations for children’s literature, which Yeoman persuaded Blake to draw in 1960, as well as work from their most recent collaboration and 10 projects in between - from picture books and short novels for children to adaptations of classic folk tales.

To celebrate the exhibition, NCCD is inviting children and young people to write and illustrate their own original short story for the competition: Picture this Story.

There are three age categories: five to nine years, 10-13 years and 14-18 years.

Stories of no more than 500 words with up to four illustrations are welcomed.

Winners and runners up will be exhibited at NCCD and receive a copy of their story in print.

Entries open this Saturday (April 6) and close on June 10.