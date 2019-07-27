Celebration of folk music, dance and song in Leadenham

Leadenham will once more be the centre of attention on Sunday, August 4, when hundreds of folk fans from across the county and beyond will descend on the village for the annual day of folk music, dance and song.

Awaiting them will be the cream of Lincolnshire’s folk Music acts – almost 40 in total – who will be playing in concerts at the George Hotel, the Teahouse and Nun’s Close Field.

Among the artistes performing will be former Lincolnshire resident Miranda Sykes, the legendary Bill Whaley and Dave Fletcher, Rye Sisters and Between the Lines, along with many more.

Aside from the concerts there will be participatory events such as the all-day Singaround and the tune sessions.

For those wanting to do folky things there will be morris dancing and clog dancing workshops run by experts in Leadenham Village Hall while all singing and playing-related workshop events will take place in Leadenham Church.

There will also be artisan market stalls at The George Hotel and in Nun’s Close Field.

Katie Gibson from Leadenham Teahouse, who will be serving refreshments on the day, said: “We are delighted to be part of the 10th Annual Folk Festival. It’s had a great reputation at the George and now we have been able to help expand the event and become another main venue, here at Leadenham Teahouse.

Entry and car parking is free, and events are running from 11am until late. To find out more, call 01400 272824.

Here is a list of performers:

• Stitherum – Gainsborough-based husband and wife duo

• Keith Collishaw – Sleaford-based singer songwriter

• Paul Bellamy & Lynn Haynes – Grimsby-based guitar/fiddle duo

• Malt Whiskers – Newark-based trio featuring lots of instruments

• Kate Witney – singer of Lincolnshire traditional songs and based in the Market Rasen area

• Bill Whaley & Dave Fletcher – From Woodhall Spa and Boston. Much loved duo with concertinas and vocals

• Between the Lines – 4 piece from Gainsborough/Boston/Holbeach and Wisbech!!

• Miracle Cure – Singer songwriters from Cranwell, near Sleaford

• Chris Stern – former Market Deeping-based professional singer

• Homity – sweet voiced harmony duo from Woodhall Spa

• Campbell Taylor – Harmony duo from Grimsby

• Strummin Steve Jackson – folk Jack of all trades from Lincoln

• Lynn McFarland – Sleaford-based singer songwriter

• Les Brown – Singer songwriter from Branston near Lincoln

• Ivor Pickard – guitar maker and player from Louth

• Steve & Julie Wigley – Derby based duo who play lots in Lincolnshire

• Clare Harding – gifted singer/songwriter from Grantham

• Paul Dickinson & Angela King – Spalding-based singer/songwriters

• Mike Todd – singer/songwriter from Digby, near Sleaford

• Neil O’Grady – hugely talented guitarist from Lincoln

• Andy Tymens – singer songwriter from Heckington

• Penny Sykes – singer/songwriter and concertina player from Spalding

• Kesteven Morris – acclaimed Morris team from Sleaford area

• Rye Sisters – nationally known duo from Lincoln

• The Lincolnshire Poachers – 4 piece acapella singers from Deeping

• Courtableau Cajun Band – from Bourne

• Turning of the Tide – 4 piece from the Leadenham area

• Liz Padgett and Martin Brown – folk Duo and songwriters from Spalding

• Peter Barnard – medieval music specialist and melodeon player from Grimsby

• Kirsty Hannah – young traditional singer from Grimsby

• Nigel and Terri – much respected duo from Dorrington, Sleaford

• Miranda Sykes – member of internationally acclaimed Show of Hands. From Spalding

• Delta Dogs – Lincoln-based 4 piece band

• Dick Appleton – Amazing guitarist and singer/songwriter from Grimsby

• Graham Mclusky – Leadenham based folk humourist

• Tom Lane – Leadenham-based singer/songwriter