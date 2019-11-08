Chance to enjoy dance festival

This November, artsNK Dance and the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford, invite visitors to a celebration in a showcase of dance groups from around the county at Unify Dance Festival.

The Unify Dance Festival brings together dance groups of D/deaf, disabled and non-disabled dancers from Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas.

Groups have been working with dance artists to create performance pieces for the event and the culmination will be a performance at the festival itself on Saturday, November 16, at Lincoln Drill Hall.

This celebration of dance for all is open to the public and a great opportunity to experience the talent and creativity of the dancers.

Emma Bouch, artsNK/NCCD Dance development officer, said: “It would be fantastic to have as many people as possible come and experience Unify Dance Festival and to celebrate all of the hard work the performers have put in over the last year.

“Groups will come from Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire to celebrate the ethos of dance for all.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Lincoln Drill Hall’s box office by calling 01522 873894.