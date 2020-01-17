Choir’s concert raises more than £1,000

A community choir based near Sleaford has raised more than £1,000 for an emergency medical charity in Lincolnshire through a concert held in the run-up to Christmas.

Take Note Choir staged the event at Great Hale Village Hall last month in aid of LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service).

A final fundraising total is not yet known, but the raffle alone brought in £1,207.50.

The troupe was formed in August last year and has up to 60 members meeting every Tuesday at Helpringham Memorial Hall.