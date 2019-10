A popular local choir will be singing for their supper in Wilsford Village Hall later this week.

Lovedon Festival Singers will be performing on Friday, October 4, from 7pm.

The concert will include some well known sing-along items as well as amusing solos, songs from the shows and harvest hymns.

A ploughman’s harvest supper will be served to all in the interval.

Tickets, priced at £5, are available from Wilsford Post Office/Shop.