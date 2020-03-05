Cogglesford Watermill rumbles into action!

Cogglesford Mill, in East Road, Sleaford, will rumble into life for the first time this Sunday, March 8.

The Sherriff’s Watermill, thought to be the only one still operating in England, hosts Milling Days on the second Sunday of every month.

The first one of 2020 will be a celebration of Real Bread Week.

Launched by the Real Bread Campaign in 2009, Real Bread Week is the annual celebration of real bread and the people who make it.

J & J Southern Bakery of Ruskington will be on hand to bake up some tasty treats throughout the day using organic flour produced at the watermill, and visitors will be able to buy a variety of freshly-baked products.

There will also be a chance to see the mill in action, as the quern stones turn to produceflour.

Learn about the process and the importance of milling to Sleaford of yesteryear from our very own miller, or one of our knowledgeable museum colleagues.

The event will run from 12 noon to 4pm- and everyone is welcome to attend.

The event kicks off a busy March for Cogglesford Mill, as later in the month there will be a special Discover Lincolnshire Weekend event.

On Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, there will be a chance to show your pride in being a yellowbelly, by making Lincolnshire Flags and enjoying some free Lincolnshire plum bread!

To find out more, visit www.heartoflincs.com/ cogglesford

Alternatively call 01529 413671 or email cogglesford watermill@n-kesteven.gov.uk