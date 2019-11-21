Community choir impersonates music legends including Michael Jackson, George Michael, Queen and The Beatles for fundraising calendar

A community choir has come up with the novel idea of posing for a musically themed calendar to raise funds for equipment.

Take Note Choir was formed by talented musician and singer Chelsea Barlow in August last year and has up to 60 members every Tuesday at Helpringham Memorial Hall.

Recreating Michael Jackson's Thriller album. EMN-191119-150849001

They have regularly offered their services at charity concerts and will be appearing at this year’s Sleaford Christmas market again.

With a growing need for more sophisticated sound equipment to perform, Chelsea came up with the idea of the singers posing in costume for a calendar reconstructing famous music events.

With the help of photographer Charlie Frisby, they have been recreating scenes such as the wedding of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, The Supremes at Red Rock, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Michael Jackson’s Thriller album and even Ozzy Osbourne’s infamous bat biting.

“A few weeks later we had a 2020 calendar,” said Candy Birden from the group.

It is on sale at £6 by emailing takenote@btinternet.com or via their Facebook page.

Candy said: “We are also doing a fundraising concert for LIVES on December 14 at Great Hale Village Hall. We will also have other lovely local talent performing.”

They are inviting groups of people to make it a Christmas party night and there will be a 50:50 raffle where the proceeds will be split between the charity and the winner. There are numerous runner up prizes too.

Tickets are £5 each from Donaldson’s DIY in Heckington, the Queen’s Head at Kirkby La Thorpe, Marshal Nissan at Grantham and via the Take Note email address.

Candy said: “LIVES is a great cause. “We are giving back to the community through song.

“We have made lifelong friendships as part of this choir, and singing because we love it.”

Chelsea was blown away when 60 people turned up to the first session after advertising it. With a growing repertoire ranging from Tina Turner to musicals, Abba to Christmas songs, the group is made up of all ages, men and women and welcomes new members.