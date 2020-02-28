Concert in aid of RAF Wings appeal

An annual charity in aid of the RAF Association Wings Charity Appeal returns to Sleaford next month.

The concerted, organised by Cranwell RAF Association Branch will take place at St George’s Academy, on Wednesday, March 14, with music from 7.30pm.

The popular Sleaford Concert Band, under the Director of Music Mr Richard Joyce, will provide the music.

Tickets, priced at £7.50, are available from Hockmeyer Motors, The Bristol Arcade Cobbler, or Tesco Food Store (on Thursday, March 12 from 10am to 4pm).

Tickets will also be available on the night.

There will be a bar, and refreshments of tea and coffee during the interval.