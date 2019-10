Country music fans are in for a treat in a village near Sleaford this weekend.

Red Barn Wranglers and Darren Knight will appear at Osbournby Village Hall, off London Road, (NG34 0DG) on Saturday, October 12.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

There will be a raffle and Irish bingo, plus a chance for music lovers to buy refreshments and drinks.

To book your tickets, call Graham Wright on 01529 455449 or 07984 161738.