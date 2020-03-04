Cranwell Military Wives Choir celebrate release of new film

This year’s feel good film Military Wives gave viewers an insight into the Military Wives Choir story at a screening of the movie premiere recently - and it also provided some impromptu entertainment.

Members of military wives choirs across Lincolnshire including those from Cranwell, treated the cinema goers at The Kinema in the Woods Woodhall Spa, to a flash mob performance of one of the core pieces all choirs sing.

Formed in 2012, the Cranwell Military Wives Choir is one of 75 UK choirs across the UK and overseas, who are part of the Military Wives Choirs network.

Families of service personnel move around frequently, and it can often be tough to put down roots or make new friends, which can leave women feeling isolated, particularly when loved ones are away.

With research showing that singing in a choir alleviates stress and improves aspects of mental health, Military Wives Choirs provide an opportunity to sing as part of a group and make new friends who understand military life.

Nicola Swann from Heckington, founder member of the choir, and still a current member, said: “As with any choir, we bring variety in our experience, both in music and life.

“There is no audition to join and we all have different connections to the military.

“We support each other in and outside of the choir, through good times and bad, and each of us agrees that it’s a network that we rely on and gives back far more than we ever anticipated’.

“The singing is fun, the performances memorable, and we improve week on week, building on our group and personal confidence. It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of.”

The choir, who meet weekly to rehearse at RAF Cranwell, are currently looking for a new permanent Musical Director but continue to entertain audiences with their performances in the meantime.

Carolyn Newton Brown said: “We tend to sing wherever we are when we’re in a group, and so when the opportunity arose in the interval to sing with other Lincolnshire choirs who were also there, we jumped at the chance.”

Military Wives goes on general release on March 6, and the choir plan to sing at one of the screenings that evening at the Savoy Cinema. in Grantham.

Enquiries about membership, booking performances and the vacant MD post via cranwell@military wiveschoirs.org

To keep up to date, search for Cranwell Military Wives Choir on Facebook.