Day of Folk celebrates its tenth birthday

The tenth Lincolnshire Day of Folk at Leadenham was one of the most successful ever with crowds turning out to see around 40 performers at the free event.

Leadenham was once more the centre of Lincolnshire Folk Music, Dance and Song on Sunday (August 4) as hundreds of folk fans from across the county and beyond descended on the village.

Lincolnshire Day of Folk. Delta Dogs performing on the Orchard Stage. EMN-190508-102703001

The day featured concerts at the George Hotel, the Teahouse and Nun’s Close Field.

Among the artistes performing were former Lincolnshire resident Miranda Sykes, best known as one third of the internationally acclaimed trio ‘Show of Hands’, along with Steve Knightly and Phil Beer.

As well as the performances there were workshops and events such as the all-day Singaround, clog dancing, market stalls and many other attractions.

Organiser Tom Lane started the Day of Folk a decade ago and said that although it had become a major event with a great deal of organisation he was already working on next year’s.

Lincolnshire Day of Folk. Liz Padget and Martin Browne performing on the Nuns Close stage. EMN-190508-102501001

“It was hugely successful this year,” he said. “We had one or two extra venues which worked out very well and everyone seemed very pleased with the variety of things going on. The tenth one seems like a landmark. But we have had so many people coming up and saying ‘can we play next year?’ we feel we have to continue, so planning starts now.

“We were delighted with the new stages. The whole village came out and supported us and people came from all over the placeto listen and perform. It has become an established part of the folk music calendar.”

Tom said the event grew out of an informal ‘singaround’ at the George 12 years ago, and he paid tribute to all the acts which performed free of charge.

He added: “It started because I ran a monthly singaround at the George. Some great people came and I thought they needed a bigger stage. We started with a sunday afternoon concert and it developed from there really.

Lincolnshire Day of Folk. L-R Mary White and Alison Fairchild - volunteers, Anna Irving - co-organiser. EMN-190508-102542001

“ We never looked back and the last two or three years in particular have been very successful. It’s always the first Sunday in August and we will keep it going as long as we can.

“The great thing is we had the best part of 40 performers from the county and some from further afield.

“We are able to do it purely and simply because the artists perform for free. It’s great way for musicians to get together and for people to see a great variety of acts.”

Lincolnshire Day of Folk. Lincolnshire Poachers performing on the main stage. EMN-190508-102441001

Lincolnshire Day of Folk. L-R Tom and Alice Macilwaine with Sylvia Macilwaine 6 of Temple Bruer. EMN-190508-102451001

Lincolnshire Day of Folk. EMN-190508-102713001

Lincolnshire Day of Folk. Katheryn Anne Rowe and Andrew Rowe with Kathryn's illustrations. EMN-190508-102511001

Lincolnshire Day of Folk. L-R Alice Lowery-Barnes, Theresa Lowery of Flowery T, Ellie Nicoll. EMN-190508-102521001