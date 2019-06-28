Dedicated new LGBT nights put on at club

New monthly club nights for Sleaford area’s LGBT+ community are gathering pace with the next one taking place on June 28 at Rewind bar.

Stephanie Dale, who served as Lincolnshire’s first transgender town councillor, has run an LGBT club in town for the past three years and was approached by Katy Cookson-Price, who runs Rewind, who was interested in providing a place to put on regular LGBT nights.

Stephanie said: “It has been a collaboration between us and if it takes off we will look at holding it more than once a month.

“The primary importance is it is inclusive for everybody to come along, not exclusive for the LGBT community.”

The first event in May was very successful with about 200 people attending including family and friends to socialise.

June is globally celebrated within the LGBT community as Pride Month. All aspects of it are increasingly becoming the focus of a more accepting society and Stephanie said residents and local bars and clubs have generally embraced that thinking and are welcoming.

The next night will be on June 28, from 9.30pm, celebrating Pride Month and 50 years of LGBT Pride.

There will be a disco through the decades with music from the Fifties to the Noughties and a party atmosphere.

Stephanie said the LGBT community finally had a specific regular event in Sleaford, rather than travelling to Lincoln. She is very impressive with how proactive and forward-thinking Katy and the Rewind team have been.

“Now myself and friends often go along to many other events Rewind have put on such as live bands and bingo nights.