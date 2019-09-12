Don’t miss adaptation of Nell Gwynn by Sleaford theatrical group

Audiences in Sleaford are in for a treat as Sleaford Little Theatre take on a production featuring an unlikely heroine.

Sleaford Little Theatre present Nell Gwynn by Jessica Swale at Sleaford Playhouse.

Shows are on daily until Saturday, with performances at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “London 1660, King Charles II has exploded onto the scene with a love of all things loud, extravagant and sexy.

“At Drury Lane, a young Nell Gwynn is causing stirrings amongst the theatregoers. Nell Gwynn charts the rise of an unlikely heroine, from her roots in Coal Yard Alley to her success as Britain’s most celebrated actress, and her hard-won place in the heart of the king, but can her charm and spirit protect her from the dangers of the court?

“This exhilarating take on the heady world of restoration theatre premiered at Shakespeare’s Globe and then transferred to the West End in 2016.

“Full of comedy, music and colourful costumes, this production will be another exciting challenge for Sleaford Little Theatre.”

Book tickets at 0333 666 3366.