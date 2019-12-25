Drill Hall supports food bank

Lincoln Drill Hall is spreading some fairytale Christmas magic for families supported by Lincoln Food Bank and YMCA this year, giving them free tickets to see the Christmas panto.

The charity-run arts centre is demonstrating its commitment to the community and creating an inclusive creative space for local people by donating four family tickets for its 2019 pantomime, Cinderella, through Lincoln Food Bank and YMCA.

This has been made possible thanks to a generous offer from a local landlord who is hosting two pantomime cast members this year, and has suggested that a portion of the rent could be ‘paid forward’ in the form of tickets.

For details on all the shows and to book tickets visit lincolndrillhall.com or call the box office on 01522 873894.