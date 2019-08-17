Edinburgh gig for town-based band

Sleaford-based band The Band From County Hell are heading to Edinburgh for a very special gig this weekend.

They will be entertaining crowds at live music venue Stramash, located in Edinburgh Old Town, on Cowgate, on Sunday, August 18, as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The award-winning band will take to the stage at 10pm for an hour and a half to perform a live set of original Celtic songs and music.

The Band From County Hell is made up of Jock McLelland, Joolz McLelland, Ben McLelland, Mark Mclaughlan, Phil Harris, Russ Smith, Ryan James Watson and Serena Smith.

They have just released their seventh original album, entitled ‘The King Of Scotland’, which includes a song they have penned especially for Stramash called Dance.

A spokesman for the band said: “We have played Stramash twice now as part of two Scottish tours and it is known as a venue that attracts people of all ages from all over the world.

“Once the music starts, all the audience wants to do is dance.”

To find out more, search for The Band From County Hell on Facebook or visit www.bfch.co.uk

• There will be a chance to watch the band play live in Boston next month.