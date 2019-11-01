Egg-cellent show comes to Billinghay

In his latest DIY delicatessen show, funny man George Egg brings a few unusual ingredients to the table - namely power tools, gardening equipment and an office supply or two – in a show that combines stand-up comedy with stand-out cuisine.

George Egg will be at Billinghay Community Rooms, off Church Lane, on Friday, November 1, at 7.30pm.

The show is coming to Billinghay as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring Scheme, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

A show spokesman said: “If you like your dinner served with a hearty portion of humour, order up!

“How did Egg start whipping up meals at the bottom of his garden?

“It all began when his doctor demanded that he rethink his diet and so his family banned him from using the kitchen.

“They couldn’t keep his creative urge to cook down, however, so, resorting to desperate measures he found that he could create fabulous meals with the most unlikely of implements, all found in his garden shed.”

Call 07956 860062 to book.