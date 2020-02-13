Enjoy an evening of music with popular Military Wives Choir

Cranwell Military Wives Choir is looking forward to performing at Ruskington on Thursday, February 20.

The choir will entertain audiences at Ruskington Methodist Church, in Chapel Street, with music from 7.30pm.

The Military Wives Choirs started in 2010 with Gareth Malone’s televised series ’The Choir’.

Following the enormous success of the No 1 single ‘Wherever You Are’ the Military Wives Choir Foundation as created.

By 2019 the network of choirs had grown to more than 70 based at British military stations worldwide.

The Cranwell choir was started in 2012 by choir member Nicola Swan, who still sings with the group today.

Nicola said: “My vision was simple, to create a community of women in the local area who could come together with like-minded people to sing and socialise.”

Today the choir has over 50 members who meet weekly to rehearse and catch up, with a repertoire ranging from wartime songs to songs from the hit musicals.

Tickets priced at £6, available from Bob Abbott on 01526 833437 or r.abbott097@ btinternet.co.uk