Enjoy evening with harmonious folk duo at Ropsley venue

‘Astounding musicianship and trademark harmonies’ combine in a show coming to a village near Sleaford as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring Scheme.

Gilmore & Roberts will entertain crowds at Ropsley Village Hall tonight (Thursday), at 7.30pm.

A show spokesman said: “Three-time BBC Radio 2 Folk award nominees, Gilmore & Roberts delve deep into the human psyche with their songs, sharing what they have found, good or bad, with all who listen.

“Katriona Gilmore and Jamie Roberts (brother of Kathryn Roberts of Lakeman and Roberts) combine astounding musicianship, and their trademark harmonies create a live show full of folk myths, family tales and historical secrets.

“Rooted firmly in folk tradition, their 2018 album ‘Problem Of Our Kind’ brought songs that are as catchy and memorable as they are enthralling.”

Tickets, £11 for adults, £7 for under 16s and £32 for a group, are available from 01476 585739.

Audiences are invited to bring their own drinks and food. There will be cabaret-style seating.