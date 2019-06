Sleaford Choral Society will be in concert this weekend at St Denys’ Church, in Sleaford.

The choir will perform at the church, in Market Place, on Saturday, June 8, at 7.30pm.

The concert, entitled Haydn’s Creation, will be conducted by Rowland Lee.

David Shepherd will accompany the choir on the organ, and there will also be performances from professional soloists.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available on the door or from Sleaford Choral Society members.