Enjoy new show featuring a trio of animals

Three unlikely forces will join forces for an entertaining show coming to a village near Sleaford later this month.

New Perspectives Theatre present The Wolf, The Duck & The Mouse to delight audiences on Friday, January 24, at Ropsley Village Hall.

This is delightful tale of animal antics, one which is drawn directly from the much-loved picture book, ‘The Wolf, The Duck and The Mouse’.

Its creators - Mac Barnett and John Klassen - are two of the biggest names in contemporary young children’s literature so to have it brought to the stage for the first time in the UK is a thrilling and noteworthy event.

Mac Barnett is a New York Times bestselling author. His books have sold more than one million copies in the United States and have been translated into more than 30 languages.

The characters have been carefully drawn and will delight young children; in particular, Duck, who’s cast as an eccentric family member at a wedding.

Their set design takes its cue from the original books with a warm, wintery aesthetic which should be extremely evocative for the audience.

The play itself provides an important message about environmentalism to children and families alike; poor old wolf is chomping on all sort of unpleasant detritus that has been left scattered around the forest floor.

It’s a modern day fairytale about taking care of the natural world, as well finding friendship in the darkest of places.

Tickets, priced at £12 for adults, £5 for under 8s and £20 for a group of £4 are available from 07789 994410

Standard ticket is one adult & one child

You can also buy tickets by emailing leanne.docherty@hotmail.co.uk

Doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

The Wolf, The Duck and The Mouse is coming to Ropsley as part of the Lincs Rural Touring Scheme - bringing theatre to remote areas.