Audiences in a village near Sleaford can enjoy an evening of country music this weekend, courtesy of two performers.

Clear Cut and John Grant will appear at Osbournby Village Hall on Saturday, April 27.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

There will be a raffle and Irish Bingo.

Audiences can also enjoy refreshments and buy a drink at the bar.

Tickets, priced at £7, are available from Graham Wright on 01529 455449 or 07984 161738.