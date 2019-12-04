Enjoy organ concert at St Denys’ Church

A concert featuring popular organ music will take place in Sleaford this weekend.

The concert will be held at St Denys’ Church on Saturday, December 7, from 7.30pm.

Performing on the night will be Steven Maxson.

Steven is the musical director of the Grimsby Bach Choir, and was one of two founding musical directors of the North East Lincolnshire Youth Choir.

He has recently been appointed organist and director of music of Grimsby Minster, having previously been assistant organist at the minster for eight years.

Admission to the concert is priced at £10.

Proceeds go to St Botolph’s Masonic Lodge in Sleaford and Ataxia UK.