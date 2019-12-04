Enjoy organ concert at St Denys’ Church

St Denys' Church, Sleaford. EMN-190412-120035001
St Denys' Church, Sleaford. EMN-190412-120035001

A concert featuring popular organ music will take place in Sleaford this weekend.

The concert will be held at St Denys’ Church on  Saturday, December 7, from 7.30pm.

Performing on the night will be Steven Maxson.

Steven is the musical  director of the Grimsby Bach Choir, and was one of two founding musical directors of the North East  Lincolnshire Youth Choir.

He has recently been  appointed organist and  director of music of Grimsby Minster, having previously been assistant organist at the minster for eight years.

Admission to the concert is priced at £10.

Proceeds go to St  Botolph’s Masonic Lodge in Sleaford and Ataxia UK.